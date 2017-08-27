Wrong-Way Crash Kills 2 People

ANAHEIM HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Two people were killed and another person injured in a fiery traffic crash Sunday on State Route 241 in Anaheim, authorities said.

The collision happened at 3:26 a.m. on the southbound 241, south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP believes the driver of a black Mercedes may have been drunk when he got onto the 241 the wrong way.

70-year-old Young Yoon of Lake Forest and her 45-year-old passenger Steve Yoon of Irvine were the victims.

The Mercedes slammed head on into the Toyota Prius she was driving, killing them on impact.

The Mercedes spun across all the southbound lanes.

The suspected drunk driver, 33-year-old Jesus Alvarado of Riverside, survived the crash. The CHP described his injuries as moderate to major.

The CHP is still investigating the crash. They are asking anyone with information to give their Santa Ana office a call.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)