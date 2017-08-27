Young Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Front Of 12-Year-Old Son

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — A search is underway for a man who stands accused of stabbing his wife several times in front of their 12-year-old son, resulting in her death.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of Woodman Avenue following a call of an “assault with a deadly weapon” early Sunday morning.
When they arrived, they located a 31-year-old woman suffering from stab wound to her body.
Authorities said the woman was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her wounds.
Police identified the suspect – Aurelio Teran – as the victim’s husband. He was described by police as a 5-foot-8 Latino male weighing about 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.
Anyone with more information with regard to Teran’s whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (818) 374-9500.
