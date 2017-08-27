Parents Emotionally Recall 13-Year-Old Soccer Player Who Died On The Field

LA HABRA (CBSLA.com) — Parents of a 13-year-old boy who died yesterday while playing soccer, remembered him this evening as a fun and life-loving kid.

Felipe De La Cruz was playing soccer n La Habra when he collapsed on the field.

His grieving parents told KCAL 9’s Crystal Cruz that De La Cruz was always smiling and happy.

“He was a gift to us. I thank God, truly, for sharing him with us,” said his mother, Dora.

His family said Felipe was a 4.0 8th grade student, loved politics and architecture.

Felipe died at the hospital. His father, also named, Felipe is in compete disbelief.

“I was hoping it would be a bad dream but I woke up this morning and I called my son and I know and realized it was true. Maybe perhaps in a better world or peaceful world. I know he was concerned about peace,” said his dad.

Felipe Senior was on the sidelines when his son asked to be taken out of the morning game. Not long after, the boy dropped to the ground and went blue.

CPR was given and paramedics also arrived.

“Just don’t understand why it happened. Why it happened to him. Normally when people are older. [He was] healthy full of life and energy,” said his dad.

The De La Cruz family says their boy showed no signs of health problems and passed physicals.

“We’re still in the dark as to what happened or what condition he had. We don’t know. We’ve requested he autopsy and the doctor said that will help,” said Dora.

Felipe’s soccer team played Sunday morning in his honor and brought huge balloons #1 and #8 to signify his #18.jersey.

“He was happy,a very happy boy. He was a wonderful child to have and I thank God for giving him to us for 13 years,” said his mom.

A GoFundMe page was created by his friends, teammates and coaches to help the family. Click here for more information.