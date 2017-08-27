Fist Fight Escalates Into Shooting In Heart Of Hollywood, Police Say

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a suspected gunman is at large after firing multiple rounds at a victim in the heart of Hollywood.

The shooting unfolded just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard and N. Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

According to officials, a fist fight had spilled onto the street.

That’s when police say the suspect pulled out a gun, and shot up to six rounds at the victim.

Police said the victim was struck in the abdomen, and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, according to police, fled on foot.

No further information was immediately available.

