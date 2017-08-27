Woman Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In Torso; Child Uninjured

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a couple who shared a minor child died Saturday following a “domestic incident.”
Hawthorne police say the incident unfolded just after 10 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 3600 block of West 132nd Street.
It was there that officers responded to a call of an “assault with a deadly weapon, stabbing.”
Upon arrival, officers found a female unconscious. She had been stabbed numerous times.
Also, inside the home, officers found a suspect suffering from a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest.
Both were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police said the female victim, and male suspect were cohabiting at the home, and shared a minor child.
That child was uninjured in the incident.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with additional information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.