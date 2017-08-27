NWS: Dangerous Heat Wave, Elevated Fire Danger On Tap For Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a “dangerous heat wave” is on tap for Southern California for most of this week.
Craig Herrera, a meteorologist for CBS Los Angeles, says triple digit heat is likely by Monday for the Los Angeles Basin and Orange County.
Temperatures Sunday were expected to be in the mid-80s along the coast; and between 100 to 110 for the valleys, Inland Empire, and deserts.
The NWS says record-breaking heat is expected through southwest California through the middle of the week.
An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
“The combination of strong high pressure and weak onshore flow will produce high temperatures between 10 to 20 degrees above normal today,” the NWS said. “These very hot conditions will continue through at least mid week and possibly through the end of the week and into the Labor Day weekend.”
Residents are being urged to drink plenty of water, reduce their time outdoors between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and check on elderly friends and neighbors.
