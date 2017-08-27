Best Upcoming Comedic Performances In Los Angeles

Jerry Seinfeld
Fox Performing Arts Center
3801 Mission Inn Avenue
Riverside, CA 92501
www.riversidelive.com
Date: September 15, 2017 at 6 p.m. at 8:30 p.m.
Get ready to see one of the masters at work. On Friday, September 15th, Jerry Seinfeld will be delighting audiences with his unique sense of humor. From the show bearing his name to his most recent work in “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” Jerry Seinfeld has proven to be a heavyweight in the comedy world for decades. Tonight, Seinfeld will be performing at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Make sure to get your tickets fast as this is sure to sell out quickly!
Lisa Lampanelli
The Rose
245 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
www.roseconcerts.com
Date: September 9, 2017
Known as comedy’s mean queen, Lisa Lampanelli will be hitting the stage at The Rose in Pasadena. As a frequent guest on the Howard Stern Show, as well on the late night circuit with “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show,” “Chelsea Lately,” and others, Lampanelli is known to throw punches in her humor. Get ready to laugh as she takes on a variety of topics!
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
The Dolby Theatre
6801 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 308-6300
www.dolbytheatre.com
Dates: October 28, 30, 2017 and November 1, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Angelenos, get ready! British comedic genius Ricky Gervais is hitting the stage for his first stand up show in seven years. Dubbed “Humanity,” Gervais will be performing for 3 nights in the legendary Dolby Theatre. Known for being the creator and star of the hugely popular TV show “The Office,” Ricky Gervais has won Golden Globes, Emmy’s and several BAFTA’s. If his success in past shows is any sign of the shows to come, this is one you won’t want to miss!
Bill Maher
The Microsoft Theater
777 Chick Hearn Ct
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 763-6030
www.microsofttheater.com
Date: October 7, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Known globally for his comedic presence, as well as for his insights into politics, Bill Maher is set to take the stage at the Microsoft Theater for one night only in Los Angeles. Although you can watch his TV show every Friday, take a break and see him live! Known for his combination of unfiltered honesty and straightforward observations, Maher has won over 20 Emmy’s for his lifetime of humor. Audience members can expect to hear Maher take on a variety of topics, including the politics of today, as well as other prominent news-worthy stories.
Whitney Cummings
Largo at the Coronet
366 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 855-0350
www.largo-la.com
Date: October 9-11, 2017
Audience members can expect Whitney Cummings usual brand of sharp, sarcastic and cutting jokes as she performs for three nights at the iconic Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood. Cummings, who began stand up performances in 2004, brings together a variety of topics at her stand up shows, including love, relationships and timely events. See her live and laugh your head off!