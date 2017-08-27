Best Upcoming Comedic Performances In Los Angeles

Looking for a good laugh? You’re in luck as some of the world’s top comedians will be performing in and around Los Angeles.

Jerry Seinfeld



Jerry Seinfeld

Fox Performing Arts Center

3801 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

www.riversidelive.com

Date: September 15, 2017 at 6 p.m. at 8:30 p.m. Fox Performing Arts Center3801 Mission Inn AvenueRiverside, CA 92501Date: September 15, 2017 at 6 p.m. at 8:30 p.m. Get ready to see one of the masters at work. On Friday, September 15th, Jerry Seinfeld will be delighting audiences with his unique sense of humor. From the show bearing his name to his most recent work in “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” Jerry Seinfeld has proven to be a heavyweight in the comedy world for decades. Tonight, Seinfeld will be performing at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Make sure to get your tickets fast as this is sure to sell out quickly!

Lisa Lampanelli



Lisa Lampanelli

The Rose

245 E Green St

Pasadena, CA 91101

www.roseconcerts.com

Date: September 9, 2017 The Rose245 E Green StPasadena, CA 91101Date: September 9, 2017 Known as comedy’s mean queen, Lisa Lampanelli will be hitting the stage at The Rose in Pasadena. As a frequent guest on the Howard Stern Show, as well on the late night circuit with “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show,” “Chelsea Lately,” and others, Lampanelli is known to throw punches in her humor. Get ready to laugh as she takes on a variety of topics!

Ricky Gervais



Ricky Gervais: Humanity

The Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90028

(323) 308-6300

www.dolbytheatre.com

Dates: October 28, 30, 2017 and November 1, 2017 at 8 p.m. The Dolby Theatre6801 Hollywood BlvdHollywood, CA 90028(323) 308-6300Dates: October 28, 30, 2017 and November 1, 2017 at 8 p.m. Angelenos, get ready! British comedic genius Ricky Gervais is hitting the stage for his first stand up show in seven years. Dubbed “Humanity,” Gervais will be performing for 3 nights in the legendary Dolby Theatre. Known for being the creator and star of the hugely popular TV show “The Office,” Ricky Gervais has won Golden Globes, Emmy’s and several BAFTA’s. If his success in past shows is any sign of the shows to come, this is one you won’t want to miss!

Bill Maher



Bill Maher

The Microsoft Theater

777 Chick Hearn Ct

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 763-6030

www.microsofttheater.com

Date: October 7, 2017 at 8 p.m. The Microsoft Theater777 Chick Hearn CtLos Angeles, CA 90015(213) 763-6030Date: October 7, 2017 at 8 p.m. Known globally for his comedic presence, as well as for his insights into politics, Bill Maher is set to take the stage at the Microsoft Theater for one night only in Los Angeles. Although you can watch his TV show every Friday, take a break and see him live! Known for his combination of unfiltered honesty and straightforward observations, Maher has won over 20 Emmy’s for his lifetime of humor. Audience members can expect to hear Maher take on a variety of topics, including the politics of today, as well as other prominent news-worthy stories.

Whitney Cummings