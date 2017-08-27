McCann, Astros Rally To Beat Angels 7-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brian McCann tripled with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Sunday.
Jose Altuve sparked the winning rally with a two-out single against Cam Bedrosian (3-3). Josh Reddick then singled and Yuli Gurriel walked before McCann’s drive just got over a leaping Mike Trout in center field, giving Houston a 7-5 lead.
The Angels loaded the bases against Ken Giles in the ninth, but designated hitter Albert Pujols flied out to center field to end the game. Giles earned his 26th save.
