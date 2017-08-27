5 Must See Theatre Productions Right Now In Orange County

Orange County is bursting with fun theatre favorites and unique stage shows. As “Hamilton” heats up the Pantages stage in Los Angeles, check out these fun performances that are coming to local venues this September. Whether you’re looking for a mystery or a musical, you’ll find something you enjoy in O.C. right now.



“A Night with Janis Joplin”

Laguna Playhouse

606 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 497-2787

This Tony-nominated Broadway show is a must-see for lovers of Janis Joplin's music. During the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, "A Night with Janis Joplin" presents the performance of a lifetime with Kelly Mcintyre starring as Joplin herself. The show, which debuted in New York City in 2013, is set at one of Joplin's concerts in 1970, shortly before she passed away from a drug overdose. The 27-year-old singer is backed by a group of hippies, playing hit songs like "Piece of My Heart" and "Me and Bobby McGee." The musical also features songs from other famous females like Etta James and Aretha Franklin, and runs through September 10 in Laguna.



“Once”

South Coast Repertory

655 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92628

(714) 708-5555

The famed romantic musical "Once" comes to Orange County for the month of September, opening with a preview on the 2nd and running through the 30th. Based on the film of the same name, the Broadway is filled with songs by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová—including songs like "When Your Mind's Made Up" and the Academy Award-winning "Falling Slowly." The captivating tale is more than just music though, with a heartfelt story about a Dublin street musician and the woman that inspires his music just as he's ready to give it up. As their connection grows, so do his love songs, but the story only gets more complicated from there.



“Jesus Christ Superstar”

Musical Theatre Village

36 Mauchly

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 753-1996

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the famous composer behind musicals like "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Cats," also had a hand in creating "Jesus Christ Superstar," a production that has been gracing stages across the world for decades. The rock opera started out as a concept album in 1970 before making its debut on Broadway a year later. Gracing a local Irvine stage beginning September 8, the show will run for a full month until its final performance on October 8. Heavily focused on the music, the play has no spoken dialogue, telling the story of the week that Jesus died with information based on the gospels of the New Testament.



“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

If musicals aren't your cup of tea, opt for this Segerstrom production instead. Though it will only be around for a few days —from September 12 through 17 — "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is one play you simply can't miss. It's based on a novel by the same name, and won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play. The famed stage at Segerstrom Hall will come to life with the story of mathematical genius Christopher John Francis Boone who is on the autism spectrum and doubles as an amateur detective. A play-within-a-play, the 15-year-old seeks the killer of the neighbor's dog, as explained in his own writings read aloud by a school teacher.