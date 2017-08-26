Pay-Per-View Hiccup Leaves Some Mayweather Vs. McGregor Viewers In The Dark, Fight Could Be Delayed

LOS ANGELES — The most anticipated entertainment event in recent history is minutes away, but this Saturday fight night is proving to be vulnerable to Murphy’s Law: Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting broadcast outages have affected numerous boxing fans who paid a not insignificant price of $100 for the Floyd Mayweather, Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight.

A screen grab in the Times article reads, “Due to overwhelming volume of requests, we are unable to start your purchase at this time. We will try again shortly, or click HOME to exit.”

“Overwhelming” probably describes how some viewers were feeling, as well as “angry,” nervous,” and “conspiratorial.”

@ufc This is a disgrace, you want fans to pay for fights that don't work – no wonder pirating is such a big issue, disgrace — Kieran Killard (@Kierkaen) August 27, 2017

UFC tweeted the issue would be fixed, but Times sports reporter Lance Pugmire tweeted the main card event could be delayed due to the technical issues.

Hearing trouble with pay-per-view orders…main event might be delayed especially if Davis ends this soon. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) August 27, 2017

.@UFCFightPass customers: Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017

