Pay-Per-View Hiccup Leaves Some Mayweather Vs. McGregor Viewers In The Dark, Fight Could Be Delayed

Boxing fans on Twitter are sounding off.
Filed Under: Boxing, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA figher Connor McGregor pose during a media press conference Aug. 23, 2017. at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather, the 40-year-old undefeated former welterweight boxing champion, has been lured out of retirement to face McGregor, a star of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fighting Championship. The two men meet in a 12-round contest under boxing rules on August 26th that is tipped to become the richest fight in history. (JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The most anticipated entertainment event in recent history is minutes away, but this Saturday fight night is proving to be vulnerable to Murphy’s Law: Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting broadcast outages have affected numerous boxing fans who paid a not insignificant price of $100 for the Floyd Mayweather, Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight.

A screen grab in the Times article reads, “Due to overwhelming volume of requests, we are unable to start your purchase at this time. We will try again shortly, or click HOME to exit.”

“Overwhelming” probably describes how some viewers were feeling, as well as “angry,” nervous,” and “conspiratorial.”

UFC tweeted the issue would be fixed, but Times sports reporter Lance Pugmire tweeted the main card event could be delayed due to the technical issues.

