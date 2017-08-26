TRACKING HARVEY:
Man Shot Dead In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — A man was shot to death Saturday in Lancaster.

The shooting occurred about 9 a.m. in the 42000 block of Sierra Highway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Warren said. His name was not released.

No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information on the case should call LASD at 323-890-5500.

