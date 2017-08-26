TRACKING HARVEY:
LA County Sheriff’s Psychologist Convicted Of Molesting 2 Children

Forty-five-year-old Michael Dane Ward faces a possible life sentence for the crimes, which involved lewd acts on two children under the age of 10.
(credit: CBS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former psychologist with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been convicted of molesting a young boy and girl.

Ward pleaded not guilty last year to 10 felonies.

Prosecutors say the molestation occurred between 2014 and 2016.

Sheriff’s officials said the crimes did not involve contacts Ward made in connection with his work for the department. Authorities said he mainly trained sheriff’s investigators.

The Los Angeles Times said Friday that Ward is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19.

