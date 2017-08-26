LA County Sheriff's Psychologist Convicted Of Molesting 2 Children Forty-five-year-old Michael Dane Ward faces a possible life sentence for the crimes, which involved lewd acts on two children under the age of 10.

President’s Weekly Address And Democratic Weekly Address – 8/25/17Each week, we will post the President's weekly address as well as the Democratic weekly address. These videos will be posted on Fridays or Saturdays, depending on when they are available to us.