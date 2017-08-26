Best Activities & Events This Week In Los Angeles – August 28

This week August turns to September, which means Labor Day is right around the corner. There’s tons of great ways to celebrate the holiday, like checking out L.A. Fleet Week, heading to foodie festival favorite The Taste, and taking part in this year’s Broad Fest. Before the weekend, you’ll have a chance to enjoy some fun in a Japanese Beer Garden, the ultimate Taco Tuesday, and behold a celestially inspirational play.

Monday, August 28



CHAYA Downtown Summer Festival

CHAYA Downtown

525 S. Flower St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 236-9577

This is the last week to take part in the new CHAYA Downtown Summer Festival. All month long CHAYA's patio has been hosting a fun way to spend the evening in its lantern-covered Japanese Beer Garden. Cool down with Rare Japanese Whisky, cold premium Sapporo, Sparkling Sake, house-made Sangria, or a new Cherry Blossom Summer Sorbet Cocktail while you dine on fresh fare from the Yakitori Grill. A friendly game of air hockey, shuffleboard, foosball, or classic video game is a great way to wind down from your busy day.

Tuesday, August 29



T.N.T. Tuesdays

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

351 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 591-0094

Plan Check is offering the ultimate Tacos 'n Tequila Tuesday deal honoring the one-of-a-kind taco street food culture found in L.A. Head to the restaurant's industrial-style bar from 4 p.m. to close every Tuesday for $2 Crispy Diablo Tacos, $5 margaritas, and $5 select draft beers. The promotion is also available at their downtown L.A. location.

Wednesday, August 30



Jazz at the Bowl: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

A trip to the Hollywood Bowl tonight includes not only a high-octane performance of jazz music, but a complimentary wine tasting. Arrive early for the Bowl's Wednesday Winemaker Series featuring wines from Gray Hartley of Hitching Post Wines, enjoy some sips as the sun sets, and get ready for brass virtuosos Trombone Shorty. Blending rock, horn solos, and that quintessential New Orleans parade sound, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will join St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Lake Street Drive for an evening of jazz like only the Bowl can provide.

Thursday, August 31



“Silent Sky”

Long Beach Performing Arts Center

330 East Seaside Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 436-4610

Based on an inspirational true story, "Silent Sky" gives an account of the career of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, an astronomer during the turn of the 19th century. Asserting herself in the male-dominated world of early astronomy, Leavitt worked at the Harvard Observatory not only cataloging stars, but furthering the feminist cause. Science meets romance meets human curiosity in this dramatic historical story.

Friday, September 1



Start Off Labor Day With LA Fleet Week

Los Angeles Cruise Terminal

100 Swinford St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 732-3508

Kick off your Labor Day weekend with the start of Fleek Week. Fleet Week is an annual tradition of active military ships recently deployed overseas docking in major U.S. cities for one week. The Port of Los Angeles will be celebrating today through Monday from 8:30am – 4:00pm, by hosting ship tours, aircraft flyovers, military exhibits and equipment demonstration, live music, and an explosive fireworks display. The event is free, but be sure to reserve your tour ahead of time on the website.





Top Labor Day Activities

Various Locations Various Locations Friday is the official starting off day for Labor Day weekend. Throughout the weekend, there are tons of great activities to get involved with, for adults and for families. Enjoy the L.A. County Fair which begins today, and take part in other events, including Fiesta Hermosa, The Taste, Wet Carnival and more. Visit our Guide To The Best Labor Day 2017 Activities Across L.A. for ideas. For families, head to the beach, jump on some fun carnival rides at the L.A. County Fair, see the USC Trojans take on Western Michigan and more! Visit our list of the Best Family-Friendly Labor Day Activities In Los Angeles for great ideas.

Saturday, September 2



Los Angeles Times The Taste

Paramount Pictures Studios

783 N. Van Ness Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Paramount Pictures Studios is once again transforming from backlot to foodie festival with the return of The Taste. The event celebrates the flavors of the world in SoCal style with a pop-up block party that brings all the best of L.A.'s chefs and mixologists right to you. Today's events include a farmers market inspired "Field to Fork" afternoon, and "Dinner with a Twist" evening exploring L.A.'s dining and cocktail culture. Tomorrow's attendees will enjoy a fun "Sunday Block Party" or a diverse dinner with "Flavors of L.A." All events are hosted by notable city chefs, and benefit the L.A. Regional Food Bank and Midnight Mission charities.

Sunday, September 3



Broad Fest

The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage

1310 11th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 434-3200

Head to Santa Monica today for an afternoon of music, food, and fun at this year's Broad Fest. Held at the Broad Stage (not to be confused with The Broad), the free event fills the plaza with live musical performances, DJ sets, activities, booths, and delicious eats and drinks for purchase. Inside, the Edye Second Space will hold additional jazz performances, talks with Heal the Bay, dance lessons, and art projects.

By Kellie Fell