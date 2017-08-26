TRACKING HARVEY:
5 Hurt In 4-Vehicle Pileup On 5 Freeway Near Glendale

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) – A 12-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were critically injured Saturday morning in a four-vehicle traffic crash on the 5 Freeway, near the outskirts of Glendale.

The crash occurred at 8:11 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Colorado Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

At least one of the vehicles struck the center divider, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Five people were injured in total. A boy and woman had critical injuries and a third person had minor injuries. All three were taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

The other two patients did not require transport, the fire department said.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. Freeway traffic was moving slowly in the area as of 10 a.m. while emergency responders cleared the scene.

