Second Round Of 210 Freeway Closures Next Week

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – Portions of the 210 Freeway will be closed again next week as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project, state transportation officials announced.

The closures begin Monday, and will affect Pasadena, La Crescenta and La Canada Flintridge, with the work being performed at night to minimize traffic disruption.

The following schedule will be in effect Monday, Aug. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 2, weather permitting, and is subject to change:

Eastbound I-210 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Up to 3 lanes between Lowell Avenue to Mountain Avenue.

— Lowell Avenue, La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard on-ramps; Gould Avenue off-ramp.

— Pennsylvania Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard, Angeles Crest Highway, Berkshire Place, Arroyo Boulevard on-and off- ramps.

— Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound Glendale Freeway (State Route 2).

— Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-710.

Westbound I-210 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Up to 3 lanes between Mountain Street and Lowell Avenue.

– Walnut Street and Gould Avenue on-ramps; Foothill Boulevard and Ocean View Boulevard off-ramps; Mountain Street, Lincoln Boulevard, Arroyo Boulevard, Berkshire Place, and Angeles Crest Highway on-and off-ramps.

— Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-2.

— Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-710.

Northbound SR-2 (Glendale Freeway):

— Foothill Boulevard off-ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Northbound SR-2 connector to eastbound I-210 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Northbound SR-2 connector to westbound I-210 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Eastbound SR-134 (Ventura Freeway) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Eastbound SR-134 connector to westbound I-210.

– Eastbound SR-134 connector to southbound SR-710.

Northbound SR-710 (Long Beach Freeway):

– Del Mar Boulevard on-ramp from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

– California Boulevard on-ramp from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound SR-710:

– Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

