Violent Attack Of OC Convenience Store Clerk Caught On Video

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Santa Ana police are searching for the man seen on video beating the cashier and robbing the cash register at an Orange County convenience store.
The clerk says the suspected robber acted friendly at first then freaked out and said he would shoot him if he called for help. The man is seen sucker punching the clerk as he turns his back. After the cashier falls to his feet, he helps him up so he can open the cash register. The owner of the Grand Gas & Mini Mart said the suspected thief made off with $600 and gave the clerk a black eye.
“That just pisses me off, it’s unbelievable,” customer Joe Yepes said. “We got a fire station right here, we got the police department, the highway patrol up the street, I mean, what are these people thinking?”
The man is seen on video fleeing in either a 2-door-Acura or a 2-door Toyota.