It’s Back: Scorching Heat Returns To SoCal This Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A heat wave is expected to grip the Southland Sunday and extend well into next week, bringing triple-digit temperatures to several areas.
In a special weather statement Friday, the National Weather Service predicted the potential of triple-digit temperatures from Sunday through at least Thursday in the valleys, mountains and deserts. Some areas could hit highs of 110 degrees. Some inland areas could begin seeing those high temperatures on Saturday.
During the heat wave there will also be an elevated fire danger.
An excessive heat watch will be in effect for inland areas and the L.A. Basin – which includes downtown L.A. and the San Fernando Valley — from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
LIST OF COOLING CENTERS IN L.A. COUNTY
The L.A. County Health Officer has declared a heat emergency for the San Fernando Valley from Sunday to Wednesday, and a heat alert for the Antelope Valley, downtown L.A., Pomona, and the San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
Coastal areas will be under the excessive heat watch from Monday morning to Tuesday evening.