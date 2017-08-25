OCFA Board Fails To Appoint New Fire Chief

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — The Orange County Fire Authority will continue on without a fire chief Friday after the agency’s board of directors failed to appoint one following the abrupt resignation of former Fire Chief Jeff Bowman.
The board met Thursday night to discuss a possible appointment, but took no action, spokesman Battalion Chief Marc Stone said.
Interim Chief Dave Anderson will continue to lead the organization through the transition.
Bowman resigned Aug. 17 after three years as chief. He had been hired in part to help “groom” someone in the ranks to succeed him, Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer said.
