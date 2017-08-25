OCFA Board Fails To Appoint New Fire Chief

Filed Under: Fire Chief, OCFA

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — The Orange County Fire Authority will continue on without a fire chief Friday after the agency’s board of directors failed to appoint one following the abrupt resignation of former Fire Chief Jeff Bowman.

The board met Thursday night to discuss a possible appointment, but took no action, spokesman Battalion Chief Marc Stone said.

Interim Chief Dave Anderson will continue to lead the organization through the transition.

jeff bowman hz OCFA Board Fails To Appoint New Fire Chief

(credit: OCFA)

Bowman resigned Aug. 17 after three years as chief. He had been hired in part to help “groom” someone in the ranks to succeed him, Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch