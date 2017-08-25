OC Music Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA.com) – A 30-year-old teacher for a San Juan Capistrano music school has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teen girl.
Christian Hernandez of Rancho Santa Margarita was arrested Thursday by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of sexual assault of a minor.
Hernandez had been independent teacher for the Los Rios School of Rock since 2011 and also provided private lessons outside the school, authorities said. Los Rios fired Hernandez when the allegations surfaced.
He is suspected of assaulting a now 17-year-old girl when she was 15, the sheriff’s department reports.
A 20-year-old woman has also come forward alleging inappropriate conduct by Hernandez when she was 16, OCSD said. No charges have been filed yet in that case, however.
Both alleged incidents occurred between two and five years ago. It’s unclear if the two victims were his students.
Detectives believe that there may be more potential victims. Anyone with information should call detectives at 714-647-7419, or Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
Hernandez was booked and released on bail from the Orange County jail. His first court hearing is scheduled for Monday.