Metro Bike Share Comes To Venice In September

VENICE (CBSLA.com) – Visitors to the popular beachfront community of Venice will soon have another way to explore the area.

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority announced Friday that its bike sharing system will launch in Venice on Sept. 7.

Metro’s vendor Bicycle Transit Systems will have 15 stations installed throughout the city stocked with 165 bikes. Those stations include Muscle Beach and the Marvin Braude Bike Trail.

This is the third such Bike Share launch in the past two months. In July, Bike Share opened hubs in both Pasadena and the Port of Los Angeles. It is also available in downtown L.A.

With the new Venice stations, the Bike Share will have about 1,400 bikes and 125 stations across L.A. Metro is looking to expand to cities such as Hollywood, Culver City and Koreatown.

Those who want to use Metro Bike Share have several options: they can walk up and purchase a ride using a credit card for $3.50 per 30 minutes, or they can also sign up for a monthly or yearly pass. A $20 monthly pass gets you unlimited rides for all trips that are 30 minutes or less.

With the $40 annual pass, all rides are $1.75 per 30 minutes.

People can sign up by downloading the Metro Bike Share app or by going online here.