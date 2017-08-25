Harvey’s Impact On LAX Operations Expected To Be Limited

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Despite multiple airport closures across Texas ahead of Hurricane Harvey making landfall this weekend, the closures don’t appear to be having an impact on flights out of Los Angeles International Airport.
As of Friday afternoon, the impact of the category 3 hurricane on LAX operations “appears to be rather limited”, according to
LAX spokesman Frederick Badlissi.
While there were some delays for flights linked to Houston, it wasn’t yet clear if it was due to Harvey.
“With regards to effective operations at LAX, the impact appears to be nil,” Badlissi said.
Corpus Christie International Airport is closed, as is Valley International Airport in Harlingen, but San Antonio International and Houston George Bush International remained open as of Friday afternoon, according to reports.
