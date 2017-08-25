OC Gas Station Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a gas station convenience store in Santa Ana.
The robbery occurred on July 29 just after 6 p.m. when one of the suspects forced his way behind the counter at the Chevron station while pointing a gun at the clerk saying, “Give me the money”, according to police.
A second suspect held the door shut to prevent customers from leaving or entering the premises, police said.
Fearing for his life, the clerk allowed the first suspect to empty out the cash register and grab merchandise off the counters before the suspects fled on foot southbound on Penn Way, according to police.
Both men were described a male Hispanics between 25 to 35 years old, roughly 5’7″ to 5’10″tall, wearing a black and white Raiders cap and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Ana Police Detective Greaver at (714) 245-8362 or DGreaver@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.