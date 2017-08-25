Caretakers Thrown About By Home-Invasion Robbers At Fullerton Senior Home

Filed Under: Fullerton, Home Invasion Robbery, Senior Home

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Seniors at an elder care home in Fullerton are recovering Friday after a terrifying home-invasion robbery.

No one was hurt in the home invasion, which happened 11:11 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Las Palmas Drive, Fullerton police Lt. Mike Chlebowski said.

Daniella Martinez said her mother, who is one of the caregivers at the home, opened the front door when she heard a woman knock. Two men wearing masks, with at least one armed with an AK-47, pushed their way in.

The caregiver who answered the door was thrown to the floor, while the other caregiver was thrown in a closet, which was blocked with a chair.

The trio took personal items, along with the caretaker’s purse and a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta before they escaped in that car.

Authorities are searching for the Jetta, but a detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

