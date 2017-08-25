Graduate Student’s Decomposing Body Found At USC Dorm

Filed Under: body found, Graduate Student, USC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A graduate student was found dead at a USC dorm, but authorities say they don’t suspect foul play.

A cleaning crew found the decomposing body Thursday inside a dorm at Seaver Residence Hall. He was identified as Jacob Kelley, a first-year master’s student.

Kelley was last seen by a neighbor a little more than a week ago, KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO reported. It’s not clear how he died, and there were no signs of a struggle or trauma.

“At this time, it’s being investigated as a possible natural death, but we’ll have further once the autopsy is done,” Los Angeles County Coroner’s Ed Winter said.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch