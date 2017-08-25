SB 405 Freeway Closed In Inglewood For Fatal Crash Investigation

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — At least one person was killed in a crash that has shut down the southbound lanes of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood.
The crash was reported at 1:46 a.m. near Florence Avenue and involved a motorcycle and at least one car, authorities said.
The motorcycle went down in the middle lanes, but was run over several times by other cars.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Florence Avenue, and the freeway is expected to be closed through at least 6 a.m.
