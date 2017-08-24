Police: San Jacinto Mother Tried To Kill 4-Year-Old Son

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA.com) – A woman in San Jacinto beat her 4-year-old son so badly she is now facing attempted murder charges, police announced Wednesday.

background shot5 Police: San Jacinto Mother Tried To Kill 4 Year Old Son

Jasmine Lopez. (RCSD)

Jasmine Lopez, 23, was arrested Tuesday on one count each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and willful harm of a child, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.

According to San Jacinto police, on the afternoon of Aug. 9, investigators responded to a possible child abuse call at a residence in the 400 Block of Main Street. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sibling living in the home. The boy had signs of abuse and the two siblings were removed from the home.

A forensic exam and investigation determined that the boy had sustained “serious and extensive” abuse as punishment from his mother.

It was unclear in who’s custody the siblings were currently in.

Lopez is currently being held in the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $3 million bail.

