Man Found Dead After Overnight Standoff In South LA

Filed Under: Shots Fired, South Los Angeles, Standoff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man suspected of threatening a woman and pointing a gun at police officers was found dead after a standoff in South Los Angeles.

The standoff began at about 12:45 a.m. in the area of San Pedro Street and Gage Avenue, where the man allegedly fired shots in the air and pointed a gun at responding officers.

Before officers arrived, the gunman reportedly threatened a woman living at the apartments where the standoff happened.

Twenty residents were evacuated from the building as SWAT officers tried to talk the man in surrendering.

After negotiations failed, rubber bullets were fired at the building in an attempt to scare the suspect, and a robot was sent into the apartment to determine if he was still alive.

The suspect was found dead just before 4:45 a.m. of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

