SUV Sought In Fountain Valley Hit-And-Run That Killed Jogger

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are looking Thursday for an older model Ford SUV believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger near Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Brookhurst Street, just south of Heil Street, Fountain Valley police Sgt. James Cataline said.
The man, who investigators said they believed was hit while running on the curb line in the roadway outside the park, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cataline said. The Ford police are searching for is gray or tan, he said.
Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call Fountain Valley police at 714-593-4654.
