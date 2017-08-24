Traffic Violation Turns Into Dangerous Pursuit, Crash In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — The CHP pursued a vehicle for almost an hour Thursday night where the driver was wanted for a simple traffic violation. He later crashed and was taken into custody.
The chase began just after 10 p.m. At about 10:50 p.m. the driver crashed into another car while making a left turn but was able to keep going and actually picked up speed. Moments later the man gave up and was arrested without incident.
A driver in an El Camino was struck by the fleeing vehicle. It was not clear if that driver was injured.
The chase began in Fullerton, went through Santa Fe Springs, Long Beach and Compton areas.
Stu Mundel followed the chase in Sky 9 through other cities surrounding Long Beach. The driver reached speeds of of 70 mph on surface streets driving with no lights, blowing through many stop lights and stop signs.