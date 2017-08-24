Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – August 25

There is wide array of recreational options for those in Orange County this weekend. From the King of Rock N Roll to the undisputed king of the ring, from stand up comedy to sport fishing, the range of choices means you will not go bored for the next few days.

Friday, August 25



See Felipe Esparza Live

Brea Improv

120 S. Brea Blvd.

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 482-0700

As a working class comedian, Felipe Esparza quickly became a favorite after his time on the TV series, "Last Comic Standing." Since then, Esparza has become a local staple while still working his way across the country one stand up stage at a time. Earning regular appearances on shows like "Superstore" and "The Eric Andre Show," Esparza is set to unveil his HBO special "Translate This" this year. In between his stints on the small screen, Esparza continues to sharpen his wit with regular tour dates. This weekend, Esparza will spend his evenings splitting sides from the Improv stage in Brea. See why his stock has continued to rise since he first emerged on television.

Saturday, August 26



Pageant of the Masters: The Grand Tour

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts

650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-1145

A combination of fine art, performance theatre, and musical composition, The Pageant of the Masters Grand Tour brings the European art of the 17th and 18th century to life. Recreating the works of Leonardo da Vinci, Tiepolo, Longhi, Watteau, Reynolds and Romney with actors, every scene is meticulously staged to help translate the detail that ultimately made these works such treasures. The docents on hand do a fantastic job of explaining the historical context of each scene. Coupled with state of the art lighting and a top-notch orchestra, there is no spectacle quite like the Pageant of the Masters. With just a few weeks left in the season, the window to see The Grand Tour is quickly running out.





Watch Mayweather Vs. McGregor

Various Locations Various Locations It’s being billed as the biggest event in combat sports history. Everyone is consumed with the saga that is Floyd Mayweather stepping to the ring this weekend against the UFC star, Conor McGregor. From bars to chain restaurants, from local watering holes to even private cigar lounges, there is a plethora of places screening this mega fight. With admission process ranging from $10 to $50 dollars, you’ll need to figure out what is best for your budget and just how many people you want to be around for this. Regardless of the outcome, expect some passionate cheering as people bite their nails watching these two slug it out.

Sunday, August 27



Newport Landing Sport Fishing

309 Palm St

Newport Beach, CA 92661

(949) 675-0550

Steering towards the shore on a Sunday is never a bad call, but pulling up the anchor and getting out on the water for some fishing can be especially thrilling. Offering half day, ¾ day, and even twilight fishing trips, the staff aboard the Newport Landing fleet specialize in keeping your time out on the water fruitful and fun. If catching fish isn't your thing, the crew also offering whale watching rides that afford the same thrills that come with a ride in out in the Pacific. From casual Sunday to company party, Newport Landing is the place to see for some sport fishing.





18th Annual Elvis Festival

Historic Main Street

12911 Main St. (Between Garden Grove and Acacia Pkwy)

Garden Grove, CA 92840

For the last 18 years the suburb of Garden Grove has dedicated a full day to the musical legacy of the King. Situated on the historic drag of Main Street, a community of Elvis enthusiasts converge for a full day of Elvis impersonators, Elvis themed artwork, and a classic car show all in line with esthetic that is purely Elvis. The area shops and eateries all participate with their own spin on the festival, either contributing Elvis themed food and drink specials or providing a place of congregation as fans enjoy the music. Spend your Sunday doing a little dancing in the street.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.