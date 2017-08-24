Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – August 25

While everyone is consumed with this boxing match, there’s a wealth to do in the city even if you happen to not be into watching guys slug it out. From classic films and pop art to a whimsical stroll through Silverlake to L.A.’s very own Taco festival, there are some great recreational options.

Friday, August 25



Eat | See | Hear Outdoor Movie & More

The Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr.

Pasadena, CA 91103

www.eatseehear.com The Rose Bowl1001 Rose Bowl Dr.Pasadena, CA 91103 The folks at Eat See Hear have really gone above and beyond with this week’s outdoor movie. As arguably one of the best live concert films ever, fans will get the chance to see “Depeche Mode: 101” in the same venue where it was filmed. Filmed on June 18, 1988 and released the next year, the film is an enduring piece of pop culture and this screening helps to illustrate the kind of spectacle that was captured on that very important day in rock music history. Complete with all the amenities of every Eat See Hear event, guests will be able to enjoy dinner from the likes of the Belly Bombz or Cousins Maine Lobster truck while enjoying the soundtrack from legendary radio DJ, Richard Blade. This will be one of the books. Don’t miss it.

Saturday, August 26



Attend The LA Taco Festival

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.latacofestival.com Grand Park200 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 What began as a creative way to generate funds for the Boyle Heights-based nonprofit, Jovenes Inc., has since become one of the most anticipated food-driven events in all of Los Angeles. It’s hard to imagine that seven years ago the city did not have a festival dedicated entirely to tacos, but the LA Taco Festival saw the void and quickly filled it. Having outgrown Mariachi Plaza, the 2017 installment will take over Grand Park with dozens of the city’s finest taco purveyors. Along with live entertainment and a vendor village, participants like Epic, Holy Moly, Tacos El Super Gallito, and Kogi will put forth a convincing culinary argument as to why the taco should be the official food of Los Angeles. With all proceeds going to benefit homeless youth via Jovenes, this is a festival worth supporting for so many reasons.





Explore Warhol

Revolver Gallery

2525 Michigan Avenue, D4

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(310) 786 7417

www.revolverwarholgallery.com Revolver Gallery2525 Michigan Avenue, D4Santa Monica, CA 90404(310) 786 7417 Founded by Ron Rivlin, Revolver is a Santa Monica based gallery dedicated entirely to pop art career of Andy Warhol. The current exhibit, “Andy Warhol Revisited” opened on February 22nd of this year, marking the 30th anniversary of the artist’s passing. Boasting the largest gallery owned collection of Warhol anywhere in the world, there are more than 200 paintings and prints with the 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, four original Andy Mouse screen prints by Keith Haring, Campbell’s Tomato Juice Box and the John Gotti Unique Portfolio serving as the anchor. With plenty to see and even take home if your pocket are deep enough, Revolver takes the stuffiness out of art appreciation.

Sunday, August 27



Fiesta La Ballona

Veteran’s Park

4117 Overland Ave

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 253-6667

www.fiestalaballona.org Veteran’s Park4117 Overland AveCulver City, CA 90232(310) 253-6667 The summer tradition in Culver City known as Fiesta La Ballona marks the end of the season with a three-day park in the park. In the vein of the All-American neighborhood fair, the Fiesta is free for the community and features everything from live music, plenty of prepared food, a beer and wine garden, plenty of carnival rides, and even a petting zoo. Celebrating the cultural diversity of the community, guests will be treated to music that runs the range from Irish Folk to Cuban Orchestral, all in the name of a good time. No summer would be complete without a visit to your local fair. This weekend, make sure Culver City is on the agenda.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.