Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – August 25

Eat | See | Hear Outdoor Movie & More
The Rose Bowl
1001 Rose Bowl Dr.
Pasadena, CA 91103
www.eatseehear.com
The folks at Eat See Hear have really gone above and beyond with this week’s outdoor movie. As arguably one of the best live concert films ever, fans will get the chance to see “Depeche Mode: 101” in the same venue where it was filmed. Filmed on June 18, 1988 and released the next year, the film is an enduring piece of pop culture and this screening helps to illustrate the kind of spectacle that was captured on that very important day in rock music history. Complete with all the amenities of every Eat See Hear event, guests will be able to enjoy dinner from the likes of the Belly Bombz or Cousins Maine Lobster truck while enjoying the soundtrack from legendary radio DJ, Richard Blade. This will be one of the books. Don’t miss it.
Attend The LA Taco Festival
Grand Park
200 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.latacofestival.com
What began as a creative way to generate funds for the Boyle Heights-based nonprofit, Jovenes Inc., has since become one of the most anticipated food-driven events in all of Los Angeles. It’s hard to imagine that seven years ago the city did not have a festival dedicated entirely to tacos, but the LA Taco Festival saw the void and quickly filled it. Having outgrown Mariachi Plaza, the 2017 installment will take over Grand Park with dozens of the city’s finest taco purveyors. Along with live entertainment and a vendor village, participants like Epic, Holy Moly, Tacos El Super Gallito, and Kogi will put forth a convincing culinary argument as to why the taco should be the official food of Los Angeles. With all proceeds going to benefit homeless youth via Jovenes, this is a festival worth supporting for so many reasons.
Explore Warhol
Revolver Gallery
2525 Michigan Avenue, D4
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 786 7417
www.revolverwarholgallery.com
Founded by Ron Rivlin, Revolver is a Santa Monica based gallery dedicated entirely to pop art career of Andy Warhol. The current exhibit, “Andy Warhol Revisited” opened on February 22nd of this year, marking the 30th anniversary of the artist’s passing. Boasting the largest gallery owned collection of Warhol anywhere in the world, there are more than 200 paintings and prints with the 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, four original Andy Mouse screen prints by Keith Haring, Campbell’s Tomato Juice Box and the John Gotti Unique Portfolio serving as the anchor. With plenty to see and even take home if your pocket are deep enough, Revolver takes the stuffiness out of art appreciation.
Fiesta La Ballona
Veteran’s Park
4117 Overland Ave
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 253-6667
www.fiestalaballona.org
The summer tradition in Culver City known as Fiesta La Ballona marks the end of the season with a three-day park in the park. In the vein of the All-American neighborhood fair, the Fiesta is free for the community and features everything from live music, plenty of prepared food, a beer and wine garden, plenty of carnival rides, and even a petting zoo. Celebrating the cultural diversity of the community, guests will be treated to music that runs the range from Irish Folk to Cuban Orchestral, all in the name of a good time. No summer would be complete without a visit to your local fair. This weekend, make sure Culver City is on the agenda.