Backpack Left At Traffic Stop Detonated In Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A suspicious backpack left behind after a traffic stop Tuesday in Sun Valley was detonated by a bomb squad.
The Los Angeles police bomb squad was dispatched after officers pulled over a vehicle at about 2 a.m. in the area of the Sunland Boulevard and the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, and the backpack was left behind, spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the Sunland Boulevard off-ramp to the freeway during the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
