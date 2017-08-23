Backpack Left At Traffic Stop Detonated In Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A suspicious backpack left behind after a traffic stop Tuesday in Sun Valley was detonated by a bomb squad.

The Los Angeles police bomb squad was dispatched after officers pulled over a vehicle at about 2 a.m. in the area of the Sunland Boulevard and the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, and the backpack was left behind, spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the Sunland Boulevard off-ramp to the freeway during the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

