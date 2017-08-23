Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Pacific Coast Highway In Santa Monica

Filed Under: 10 Freeway, Fatal Crash, Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Santa Monica.

fatality pch santa monica Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Pacific Coast Highway In Santa Monica

(credit: CBS)

The accident was reported about 5:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. He died at the scene, and his name was withheld pending family notification.

The motorist remained at the scene and was interviewed by police.

The fatal crash investigation got underway just as the morning rush hour began to ramp up. The westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway at 4th Street, which turns into northbound PCH past the McClure Tunnel, was shut down for the investigation.

Traffic backed up all the way to Centinela Avenue, and Santa Monica’s surface streets were snarled due to motorists trying to find a way around the closure.

Southbound PCH remained open.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch