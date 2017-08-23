Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Pacific Coast Highway In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Santa Monica.
The accident was reported about 5:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. He died at the scene, and his name was withheld pending family notification.
The motorist remained at the scene and was interviewed by police.
The fatal crash investigation got underway just as the morning rush hour began to ramp up. The westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway at 4th Street, which turns into northbound PCH past the McClure Tunnel, was shut down for the investigation.
Traffic backed up all the way to Centinela Avenue, and Santa Monica’s surface streets were snarled due to motorists trying to find a way around the closure.
Southbound PCH remained open.