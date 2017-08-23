Rangers Score 3 In Tenth To Beat Angels, 7-5

ANAHEIM (AP) — Adrian Beltre hit two early homers and the Texas Rangers pushed three runs across in the 10th inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 Wednesday night.

Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th and Robinson Chirinos and Drew Robinson followed with RBI singles off Eduardo Paredes (0-1).

After Jose Leclerc walked the first two batters in the Angels 10th, Tony Barnette relieved. He got Albert Pujols to ground into a double, gave up an RBI single to Kole Calhoun and then got the last out for his first major league save.

Alex Claudio (3-1) pitched two innings for the win.

Luis Valbuena homered and drove in four runs for the Angels.

Valbuena tied the game at 4 in the sixth. Andrelton Simmons doubled, stole third and scored on Valbuena’s single.

The Rangers scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. Their first three runs came via the solo homer — two by Beltre and one from Chirinos.

Beltre has 16 home runs this season.

The Angels trailed 3-0 in the fourth when Pujols and Simmons singled ahead of Valbuena’s three-run homer. Valbuena has 16 home runs on the season, 10 since the start of July.

Neither starting pitcher was involved in the final decision.

Andrew Heaney, making his second start since Tommy John surgery and first at home since April 5, 2016, went five-plus innings. He gave up four runs and eight hits, including three homers.

Andrew Cashner went six innings for Texas and allowed four runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: INF/OF Joey Gallo (concussion) has rejoined the team and begun working out. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. . OF Carlos Gomez (back cyst) is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday. The only concern appears to be the stitches breaking apart.

Angels: 3B Yunel Escobar (oblique) worked out for a second day and could next be headed for a rehab assignment. . RHP Garrett Richards (biceps strain) is scheduled to pitch a second simulated game Friday at the team’s Arizona facility.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (8-10) is scheduled to start the four-game series finale against the Angels. Has gone 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA over his last seven starts.

Angels: RHP Troy Scribner (2-0) was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is scheduled to start in place of injured RHP JC Ramirez (elbow strain). He last made a spot start Aug. 8, holding Baltimore to one run on two hits in five innings.

