$700M Powerball Jackpot Prompts Early Rush For Tickets

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) — Southern Californians were up bright and early Wednesday to beat the rush for Powerball tickets.

With the multi-state lottery game hitting an estimated $700 million, would-be millionaires flocked to the oft-lucky Blue Bird Liquor Store in Hawthorne.

Tuesday night’s potential jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history.

Even though the odds of winning are one in 292 million, that hasn’t stopped people from trying their luck.

Got my Powerball tickets. *crosses fingers* — Natalie Mangarin (@nataliemangarin) August 23, 2017

The Powerball is 700 million. It'd be foolish not to play — MikeThinksBusiness (@MikeBizThoughts) August 23, 2017

How many of you are playing the Powerball today? The odds are crazy but someone has to win at some point. Why not one of us? LOL — Zane (@AuthorZane) August 23, 2017

I have 5 rows of powerball plus my work buy in wish me luck ladies — tay (@taylorsantiagoo) August 23, 2017

When's the next Powerball drawing? I'm allocating $14 dollars to buying tickets. Unless I spend some of that money buying snacks from the — None 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@username_XO_) August 23, 2017

The giant jackpot has some on social media fantasizing about what they would do or buy if they won the jackpot.

I swear to Jesus if I hit the Powerball the first thing I'm doing is going to the store and buying real Minute Maid because generic OJ blows — Shaun Broyls (@ShaunBroyls) August 23, 2017

*ask dad for help on a security deposit for my new apt while I wait for current apt to refund*

*says no* WELP BRB G2G BUY A POWERBALL TIX😳 — Chey Peterson (@chypete) August 23, 2017