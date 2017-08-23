$700M Powerball Jackpot Prompts Early Rush For Tickets

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) — Southern Californians were up bright and early Wednesday to beat the rush for Powerball tickets.
With the multi-state lottery game hitting an estimated $700 million, would-be millionaires flocked to the oft-lucky Blue Bird Liquor Store in Hawthorne.
Tuesday night’s potential jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history.
Even though the odds of winning are one in 292 million, that hasn’t stopped people from trying their luck.
The giant jackpot has some on social media fantasizing about what they would do or buy if they won the jackpot.