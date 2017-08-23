$700M Powerball Jackpot Prompts Early Rush For Tickets

Filed Under: Blue Bird Liquor Store, Hawthorne, Powerball

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) — Southern Californians were up bright and early Wednesday to beat the rush for Powerball tickets.

With the multi-state lottery game hitting an estimated $700 million, would-be millionaires flocked to the oft-lucky Blue Bird Liquor Store in Hawthorne.

Tuesday night’s potential jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history.

Even though the odds of winning are one in 292 million, that hasn’t stopped people from trying their luck.

The giant jackpot has some on social media fantasizing about what they would do or buy if they won the jackpot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch