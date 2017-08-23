Police Hunting For Suspect Who Fatally Shot Man In Valley Village

VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA.com) — Police are on the hunt Wednesday evening for a suspect who fatally shot a man pushing a shopping cart and bicycle in Valley Village.
Good Samaritans rushed to help the injured man who was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
The shooting occurred in the 12200 block of Burbank Boulevard. Officials said the man was shot about four times in the abdomen.
KCAL 9’s Elsa Ramon reported from the scene of the shooting.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. outside the Burbank Village Apartments where many people said they heard multiple gun shots.
The man was pushing a shopping cart and a bicycle, police said. Between four and six shots were fired authorities said.
“I heard people shouting, yelling,” said Mira Cohen, “and then we heard shots. About seven of them maybe.”
The suspect was seen running from the scene, but that’s about all witnesses could offer. Later, police told Ramon they were looking for a female driver of a get-away vehicle and the male shooting suspect.
Police said they are hoping to get surveillance video from around the area to try to piece together what happened and hone in on a suspect and the suspect vehicle.