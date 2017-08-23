Man Shot In Face During Mid-Wilshire Home Invasion

MID-WILSHIRE (CBSLA.com) – A man is in serious condition after being shot when three armed suspects broke into a home in Mid-Wilshire Wednesday morning.
The home invasion occurred before 8:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Citrus Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, the victim was alone in the home when a woman and two men broke inside.
The female suspect shot the man in the face, police said. The victim then ran out of the house. The suspects, all described as African American, fled the scene.
The victim was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Officers and K-9 units responded and set up a perimeter in the neighborhood. As of 10 a.m., the suspects were still at large.