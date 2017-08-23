4 Gang Members Arrested In Santa Ana Crime Spree

Filed Under: Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – A man and three male teens, all believed to be gang members, have been arrested in a series of 11 armed street robberies and carjackings that occurred earlier this month.

background shot4 4 Gang Members Arrested In Santa Ana Crime Spree

Antonio Gomez. (Santa Ana PD)

Santa Ana police reported Wednesday that the suspects were apprehended in a crime spree that took place between Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

The crimes included seven armed street robberies, two armed carjackings, one attempted street robbery and one attempted armed robbery that resulted in the suspects shooting at a vehicle.

Antonio Gomez, 20, of Santa Ana was the only suspect identified by police because the other three are juveniles.

All four were apprehended on Aug. 18-19, police said.

They face various charges including felony robbery and carjacking with gang allegations and enhancements.

