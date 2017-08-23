Popular Fairfax Deli Gets ‘C’ Grade From Health Inspectors

FAIRFAX (CBSLA.com) – One of the most famous eateries in Los Angeles is working to recover after receiving a “C” grade from health inspectors earlier this month that prompted a three-day closure.

On Aug. 7, Canter’s Deli, a staple of the Fairfax District for decades, received a 72 score for its restaurant from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

According to health department records, the restaurant was closed from Aug. 7-9 due to a “vermin infestation.” It reopened Aug. 10.

Other health violations included food touching unsanitary surfaces and food not being in good condition.

It should be noted that Canter’s restaurant is inspected separately from Canter’s bakery, which received a 90 score during its last inspection on June 15.

Canter’s restaurant will keep its C rating until it receives a re-inspection from the health department.

