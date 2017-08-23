Best Family-Friendly 2017 Labor Day Events In Orange County

Labor Day generally marks the end of summer. But, the end of summer doesn’t mean the fun is over. In fact, there are plenty of terrific activities to take part in over Labor Day Weekend!



Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017 Orange Circle & Plaza Center112 E. Chapman Ave.Orange, CA 92866(714) 633-4816Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017 Hosted within historic and charming Old Town Orange, the Orange International Street Fair is a longstanding event which is a celebration of food, culture and community. Arts, crafts, live music, specialty entertainment and events for the kids and many food and beverage vendors line the downtown streets for three days. Admission is free as booths are organized and maintained by local non-profit groups. The 2017 theme is ‘A Taste of Tradition,’ with the subhead of “45 Years of Flavor and Fun.” The Orange International Street Fair (OISF) has become an annual traditional celebrated during Labor Day weekend in Old Town Orange Plaza.



Date: August 31, 2017 – September 3, 2017 at 5 a.m. Disneyland Resort1313 S. Harbor Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92123(714) 781-4000Date: August 31, 2017 – September 3, 2017 at 5 a.m. Get ready to travel to infinity and beyond at the end of the month with the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend. In celebration of the upcoming addition of more Pixar fun to Disney’s California Adventure Park, the half marathon itself will feature a “Toy Story” theme this time around, incorporating some favorite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. There will also be a 10K, featuring appearances from Sully, Mike and friends from the “Monsters, Inc.” films. Then, during the 5K, keep an eye out for “The Incredibles.” While the runs are bound to be a thrill, don’t forget to check out runDisney’s kid races and the health and fitness expo that will run from Thursday through Saturday.



Date: September 3, 2017 Huntington Beach Central Park1711 Talbert Ave.Huntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 791-5075Date: September 3, 2017 This free concert series is a delight for the entire family, and yes, that does include the Labor Day big band, swing era extravaganza. Treat the family to a delightful Labor Day at the beach, then walk on up to Central Park to dance the night away. Ideal for picnicking, bring your blankets and chairs or spend the night on the dance floor. Today, Ginger & The Hoosier Daddy's will perform.



Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017 Huntington Central Park18000 Goldenwest StHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 536-5486Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017 The Huntington Beach Historical Society will be hosting their annual Civil War Days living history and reenactment at the Huntington Beach Central Park on September 2nd & 3rd. The reenactment event promises to be a free exciting event. This is the 24th annual year they’ll be putting on the show on the 155th anniversary of America’s Civil War. Living history events like Civil War Days allow residents in Southern California and beyond to experience vivid recreations of life in our past in ways that would not otherwise be possible.



Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017 Orange County Fair & Event Center88 Fair DrCosta Mesa, CA 92626Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017 It wouldn’t be Labor Day weekend without the 35th annual Great Labor Day Cruise. This three-day event showcases over 1,000 pre-1978 vintage cars, classics, street rods, unique international vehicles and with fun family events including a model car contest and authentic wild wagons display. Additionally, spectators are invited to camp out during the Labor Day weekend event featuring 200 camping spaces, with hook ups for RV or travel trailers. The 150-acre fairground will be a playground for car fanatics. The event continues to be one of the largest and longest held events in the country and one of the very few that can offer non-stop cruising around a 1.25 mile cruise route set up at the large venue.



Dates: Until September 3, 2017 The Sawdust Art Festival935 Laguna Canyon RoadLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-3030Dates: Until September 3, 2017 The 2017 Summer Sawdust Art Festival will be open until the end of Labor Day Weekend. Each year, The Sawdust Festival draws more than 200,000 people to Laguna Beach. Visitors can browse art from hundreds of Laguna Beach artists, admire their creations and shop great art. Their handmade artwork will include several mediums such as jewelry, woodwork, sculpture, painting, photography, textiles, mixed media and more. Glass work will be a big hit during the festival thanks to the glass-blowing enclosure, where artists will perform their craft at the furnace while visitors see beautiful pieces come to life before their eyes.



Dates: September 1 – 4, 2017 Hornblower2431 W Pacific Coast HwyLong Beach, CA 90810Dates: September 1 – 4, 2017 This Labor Day Weekend, Hornblower will be offering several cruises to take part! Set sail on the open water and take part in a dinner cruise on September 1st. The 3 hour cruise includes a four course dinner along with a boarding glass of Champagne and much more. On September 2, set sail at 11:30 a.m. on a KJAZZ Champagne Brunch cruise, or book a cruise at 7 p.m. for dinner. On September 3, there will be a Champagne brunch cruise at 11:30 a.m., as well as a dinner cruise at 6:30 p.m. Then, on September 4, book a brunch cruise setting sail at 11:30 a.m.