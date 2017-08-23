Best Family-Friendly 2017 Labor Day Events In Orange County

Orange International Street Fair
Orange Circle & Plaza Center
112 E. Chapman Ave.
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 633-4816
www.orangestreetfair.org
Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017
Hosted within historic and charming Old Town Orange, the Orange International Street Fair is a longstanding event which is a celebration of food, culture and community. Arts, crafts, live music, specialty entertainment and events for the kids and many food and beverage vendors line the downtown streets for three days. Admission is free as booths are organized and maintained by local non-profit groups. The 2017 theme is ‘A Taste of Tradition,’ with the subhead of “45 Years of Flavor and Fun.” The Orange International Street Fair (OISF) has become an annual traditional celebrated during Labor Day weekend in Old Town Orange Plaza.
Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend
Disneyland Resort
1313 S. Harbor Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92123
(714) 781-4000
www.rundisney.com
Date: August 31, 2017 – September 3, 2017 at 5 a.m.
Get ready to travel to infinity and beyond at the end of the month with the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend. In celebration of the upcoming addition of more Pixar fun to Disney’s California Adventure Park, the half marathon itself will feature a “Toy Story” theme this time around, incorporating some favorite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. There will also be a 10K, featuring appearances from Sully, Mike and friends from the “Monsters, Inc.” films. Then, during the 5K, keep an eye out for “The Incredibles.” While the runs are bound to be a thrill, don’t forget to check out runDisney’s kid races and the health and fitness expo that will run from Thursday through Saturday.
Huntington Beach Concerts In The Park
Huntington Beach Central Park
1711 Talbert Ave.
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 791-5075
www.hbconcertband.org
Date: September 3, 2017
This free concert series is a delight for the entire family, and yes, that does include the Labor Day big band, swing era extravaganza. Treat the family to a delightful Labor Day at the beach, then walk on up to Central Park to dance the night away. Ideal for picnicking, bring your blankets and chairs or spend the night on the dance floor. Today, Ginger & The Hoosier Daddy’s will perform.
Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Days
Huntington Central Park
18000 Goldenwest St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-5486
www.hbhistory.org
Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017
The Huntington Beach Historical Society will be hosting their annual Civil War Days living history and reenactment at the Huntington Beach Central Park on September 2nd & 3rd. The reenactment event promises to be a free exciting event. This is the 24th annual year they’ll be putting on the show on the 155th anniversary of America’s Civil War. Living history events like Civil War Days allow residents in Southern California and beyond to experience vivid recreations of life in our past in ways that would not otherwise be possible.
The Great Labor Day Cruise
Orange County Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
www.thelabordaycruise.org
Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017
It wouldn’t be Labor Day weekend without the 35th annual Great Labor Day Cruise. This three-day event showcases over 1,000 pre-1978 vintage cars, classics, street rods, unique international vehicles and with fun family events including a model car contest and authentic wild wagons display. Additionally, spectators are invited to camp out during the Labor Day weekend event featuring 200 camping spaces, with hook ups for RV or travel trailers. The 150-acre fairground will be a playground for car fanatics. The event continues to be one of the largest and longest held events in the country and one of the very few that can offer non-stop cruising around a 1.25 mile cruise route set up at the large venue.
Sawdust Arts & Craft Festival
The Sawdust Art Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 494-3030
www.sawdustartfestival.org
Dates: Until September 3, 2017
The 2017 Summer Sawdust Art Festival will be open until the end of Labor Day Weekend. Each year, The Sawdust Festival draws more than 200,000 people to Laguna Beach. Visitors can browse art from hundreds of Laguna Beach artists, admire their creations and shop great art. Their handmade artwork will include several mediums such as jewelry, woodwork, sculpture, painting, photography, textiles, mixed media and more. Glass work will be a big hit during the festival thanks to the glass-blowing enclosure, where artists will perform their craft at the furnace while visitors see beautiful pieces come to life before their eyes.
Labor Day Weekend Dinner Cruise
Hornblower
2431 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90810
www.hornblower.com
Dates: September 1 – 4, 2017
This Labor Day Weekend, Hornblower will be offering several cruises to take part! Set sail on the open water and take part in a dinner cruise on September 1st. The 3 hour cruise includes a four course dinner along with a boarding glass of Champagne and much more. On September 2, set sail at 11:30 a.m. on a KJAZZ Champagne Brunch cruise, or book a cruise at 7 p.m. for dinner. On September 3, there will be a Champagne brunch cruise at 11:30 a.m., as well as a dinner cruise at 6:30 p.m. Then, on September 4, book a brunch cruise setting sail at 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles County Fair
1101 W. McKinley Ave.
Pomona, CA 91768
(909) 623-3111
www.fairplex.com
Dates: September 1, 2017 – September 24, 2017
The L.A. County Fair might be in Los Angeles, but plenty of Orange County residents make the short trip. After all, no Labor Day weekend is complete without attending the opening of the Los Angeles County Fair, an annual event which brings unique eats, fun rides and more to Los Angeles. From its beginnings in 1922 as an agricultural fair, a lot has changed, but the event is still very farm-friendly. And, it’s the perfect event to attend as a family. This year, sing and dance to great acts from the likes of Boyz II Men, Hunter Hayes, Gerardo Ortiz, Styx Kansas, Trace Adkins, Chicago and many others. A myriad of attractions, stage entertainment, rides, competitions and more will also be on hand, including livestock contests, wine tastings, acrobatics, exhibitions, and much more. Of highlight is always the food each year. And, this year will be no different. The best way to describe the incredible tasting food is deep fried, on a stick, barbecued, and dipped in chocolate! Visit our Guide To The 2017 L.A. County Fair for more information.