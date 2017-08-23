Top Things To Do Over Labor Day 2017 In Los Angeles

Labor Day signals the time to start saying goodbye to summer. But, with weather perfect throughout the year, there are still plenty of exciting activities to take part in. From music, film and food festivals to the beginning of the Los Angeles County Fair and more, this fun-loving holiday offers plenty to do.

Dates: FSeptember 1, 2017 – September 24, 2017 1101 W. McKinley Ave.Pomona, CA 91768(909) 623-3111Dates: FSeptember 1, 2017 – September 24, 2017 No Labor Day weekend is complete without attending the opening of the Los Angeles County Fair, an annual event which brings unique eats, fun rides and more to Los Angeles. From its beginnings in 1922 as an agricultural fair, a lot has changed, but the event is still very farm-friendly. This year, sing and dance to great acts from the likes of Boyz II Men, Hunter Hayes, Gerardo Ortiz, Styx Kansas, Trace Adkins, Chicago and many others. A myriad of attractions, stage entertainment, rides, competitions and more will also be on hand, including livestock contests, wine tastings, acrobatics, exhibitions, and much more. Of highlight is always the food each year. And, this year will be no different. The best way to describe the incredible tasting food is deep fried, on a stick, barbecued, and dipped in chocolate! Visit our Guide To The 2017 L.A. County Fair for more information.

Dates: September 2, 3 & 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown Hermosa BeachOn Pier Plaza, Hermosa Avenue and Lower Pier AvenueDates: September 2, 3 & 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since the early 1970’s, the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce has produced Fiesta Hermosa every Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend. And, this year will be no different. Taking place for 3 consecutive days, Fiesta Hermosa offers something for everyone. Described as the “largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California,” over 300 artists and crafters will be on hand, including painters, ceramicists, photographers, jewelers, sculptors, and more. Located in downtown Hermosa Beach with the ocean as a backdrop, visitors will flock to this event that is much more than just an art fair. Terrific musical acts including a tribute to Steely Dan, a tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, as well as Phoenix Rising and many more will also be on hand. Hungry? No problem! Fairgoers have raved about the food here for years. This year, take part in 18 different types of ethnic food options. From roasted corn to Thai, Greek, and Mexican food, to tri-tip sandwiches and barbecued sausages. Other popular options include guacamole, shaved ice, and crepes just to name a few. Have a sweet tooth? Fiesta Hermosa will offer plenty of options, including cotton candy, caramel apples, fresh squeezed lemonade, and funnel cakes. There will also be a kiddie carnival with a 30 foot slide, mechanical rides, a rock climbing wall and a fun bungee jump for kids aged 3 to 10 years old. Pony rides, a petting zoo, face painters and more will also keep kids very entertained!

Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017 Paramount Pictures Studios5555 Melrose AveLos Angeles, CA 90038Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017 The Los Angeles Times The Taste annual food event is returning to Paramount Pictures Studios on Labor Day weekend and is designed to celebrate the L.A. food and dining scene. The Taste will transform Paramount Pictures Studios into the ultimate pop-up and block party. There are plenty of events to take in throughout the weekend. On opening night from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., attend an intimate party featuring a collection of tastings, with distinctive cocktails, and wine offerings. Restaurants participating include Baran’s 2239, Bourbon Steak, Chinese Laundry, Crying Tiger, Fat Dragon, Georgie, Hatchet Hall, Kali, Lao Tao, Little Fatty, Mainland Poke, Scratch Bar & Kitchen, Side Chick, Simone, Tabula Rasa Bar and Tar & Roses. Then, on Saturday, take part in Field To Fork, where is an event inspired by Southern California’s agricultural roots. Sang Yoon of Lukshon and Father’s Office and Miles Thompson of Michael’s will be on hand. At night, attend a dinner hosted by foodies. Enjoy innovative tastes from the city’s top restaurants, as well as wines, beer, and cocktails. Sunday features great food and a block party on the backlot with plenty of restaurants offering up delicious eats. Admission to each of the events includes unlimited tastings from the city’s best kitchens and a variety of wine, beer and seasonal cocktails. Chef highlights from the event include Sang Yoon, Jonathan Yao, Antonia Lofaso, Adam Gertler, Johnny Lee and more. Tickets can be purchased for each event on their website.

Multiple Beaches Multiple Beaches If you’re looking to get out on Labor Day Weekend, head to one of L.A.’s many beaches and enjoy the beautiful weather! From Manhattan Beach to County Line just north of Malibu, beaches will be one of the best places to visit on Labor Day Weekend. Can’t decide which beach you want to go to? Visit our list of the Best Beaches In Los Angeles. Before heading to the beach, why not head to a great Brunch In Huntington Beach or in Manhattan Beach. Or, why not bring the food to the beach? Visit our list of the best places to get picnic food

Date: September 2, 2017 Queen Mary1126 Queens HighwayLong Beach, CA 90802(310) 659-3326Date: September 2, 2017 The Queen Mary is bringing Wet Carnival event to fans again this year. Wet will light up 3 decks aboard the Queen Mary with top notch EDM music. Featuring live music, DJ’s, and dancing on the water, the Wet Carnival is sure to be a blast. There will be performances by Viceroy, EC Twins, Michael Sparks, LZRD and TWRK! In addition to some of the best electronic music around, Wet will include a fusion of fun and flirty cocktails and a fun atmosphere set with the most amazing view of the Pacific Ocean while you dance the night away. Get tickets here.

Dates: September 1 & 2, 2017 Multiple LocationsDates: September 1 & 2, 2017 The weekend begins with Rooftop Cinema Club offering a viewing of “The Nice Guys” at The Montalban at 8 p.m., or head to LEVEL in downtown L.A. to see “Pulp Fiction.” On September 2, Rooftop Cinema Club will present “Saturday Night Fever” at the Montalban, or “Reservoir Dogs” at LEVEL.

Dates: September 2, 2017 Multiple LocationsDates: September 2, 2017 Eat|See|Hear will be presenting “Goodfellas” at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park on September 2.

Dates: September 2, 2017 Multiple LocationsDates: September 2, 2017 Street Food Cinema will play “Dirty Dancing” on September 2 at Will Rogers State Historic Park. Before the film, hear music from Farspeaker, and take part in plenty of food from top trucks. Before the film, hear music from Farspeaker, and take part in plenty of food from top trucks. On the same day, you can also head to Victory Park in Pasadena to see “Jaws.”

Dates: September 3 & 4, 2017 Multiple LocationsDates: September 3 & 4, 2017 On September 3rd, head to Melrose Rooftop Cinema to see “Point Break,” or see “The Hangover on September 4th.

Dates: August 31, 2017 – September 4, 2017 The Egyptian Theatre6712 Hollywood BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028(323) 461-2020Dates: August 31, 2017 – September 4, 2017 Classic films brought back to life through careful restoration often bring out the nostalgia in a lot of us. For more than 50 years, Cinephiles have come together over Labor Day Weekend to celebrate the movies at the annual Cinecon Classic Film Festival. Archivists, authors, collectors and film fans come together for five days of classic film screenings, special programs, celebrity guests, and the best movie memorabilia show in the nation. Cinecon is dedicated to showcasing unusual films that are rarely given public screenings. The event will take place at the historic Egyptian Theater.

Date: September 1 – September 3, 2017 Santa Anita Park285 W. Huntington DriveArcadia, CA 91007Date: September 1 – September 3, 2017 Now in its 6th season with a 3-day flagship event at Santa Anita Park, 626 Night Market is the original and largest Asian-themed night market in the United States. Featuring over 200 food, merchandise, crafts, arts, games, music, and entertainment attractions in one jam-packed weekend of festivities, it appeals to all ages and aims to unite and empower the community by serving as a platform for showcasing local businesses, talents and artists. If you love Asian food, this event is perfect for you. So, make sure to come hungry, and be ready to be entertained, as live music, artists, films, games and more will also be on hand. Visit our Guide To The Best Eats for more info.

Dates: September 4, 2017 Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully AveLos Angeles, CA 90012Dates: September 4, 2017 On Labor Day Weekend, The Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a game you won’t want to miss. Regarded as one of the best teams, The Dodgers are having a historic season and are set to break the record for the most wins during the regular season. Head to Chavez Ravine and see the boys in blue take on the Diamondbacks.

Date: September 1, 2017 – September 4, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Los Angeles Cruise Terminal100 Swinford St.San Pedro, CA 90731(310) 732-3508Date: September 1, 2017 – September 4, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. LA Fleet Week salutes naval maritime tradition and active military ships in a harbor community event. The Labor Day weekend event is free and open to the public (note that veterans are invited for a private tour on Friday, September 1st) and celebrates by offering ship tours, aircraft flyovers, military exhibits, live music and a wonderful fireworks display. Best to reserve tour time by visiting the event website. Together the Port of Los Angeles and is partnered with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Navy League, U.S. Marines, U.S. Coast Guard, USO, Downtown San Pedro Business Improvement District, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, and Battleship IOWA host LA Fleet Week.

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Labor Day is all about celebrating summer, right? Why not head to the many hotel pools that throw parties over the weekend then! Visit our list of the best Pool Bars Open To The Public In Los Angeles and have a blast this Labor Day weekend!

Dates: September 1, 2017 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291Dates: September 1, 2017 First Friday’s only happens once a month on Abbot Kinney, and this year Angelenos are lucky enough that it falls on Labor Day Weekend! Shops, and restaurants will be open late, and local artists will be filling the streets with their work. Indulge in food from 20+ food trucks, and walk the Boulevard from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.!

Dates: September 2, 2017 L.A. Coliseum11 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90037Dates: September 2, 2017 Head to the Coliseum with the entire family or just those in your family who love sports. The USC Trojans will take on the Western Michigan Broncos for their home opener on Labor Day Weekend!

