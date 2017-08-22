Jumper Or Selfie Stunt? Drone-Wielding Man Climbs Historic OC Water Tower

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A man dressed in all black and wielding a drone refused Tuesday to come down from historic water tower near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway after apparently threatening to jump.

Police responded to the 150-foot-tall water tower at 1524 Penn Way just before noon and found the man was about 40 feet up before scaling all the way to the top, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Wearing all black clothing and a black backpack, the man had a drone in his hand, but was not actively deploying it, according to Bertagna.

It wasn’t clear why the man had gone up the tower, but an OC Register reporter said he reportedly made a statement about taking a selfie.

“We have no clue why he’s up there,” Bertagna said. “He’s sitting at the top, checking out the world.”

Man with drone has been on top of the 150ft Santa Ana water tower for almost 2 hours. Ignoring police orders to come down @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/02wwodRd3p — Chris Ercoli (@CERCOLICBS) August 22, 2017

Santa Ana – OCFA, SAPD onscene of person on water tower, refusing to come down. pic.twitter.com/dsDPuuBpiP — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 22, 2017

A fire truck ladder is raised in an attempt to talk via loudspeaker with the man, but he doesn't appear interested at this point @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/2yErAiIU7q — Chris Ercoli (@CERCOLICBS) August 22, 2017

When the man failed to respond to calls from the ground, authorities called in an Orange County sheriff’s helicopter to try to make contact, Bertagna said.

Nearby Davis Elementary School was placed on “lockout” mode”, but students were expected to be dismissed at the usual time.

