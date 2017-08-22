Metro Crackdown On Gum Chewing, ‘Manspreading’ Threatens Riders With Fines

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Metro riders beware: your bad manners could cost you big bucks.

Transit officials are cracking down on how riders behave on Metro’s fleet of 2,200 clean air buses and six rail lines, with a particular focus on getting riders to be mindful of seat-hogging, blocking the aisles and eating or drinking.

The latest “Metro Manners” campaign comes on the heels of a month-long enforcement surge earlier this year on the Blue Line, where more than 3,200 riders were issued warnings and over 2,000 were ejected for various infractions, including taking up excessive space and people eating and drinking on trains.

Riders who are found doing any of the following are subject to a fine of $75 per offense and could be escorted off the train or bus:

Eating, drinking, smoking, vaping;

Playing loud music;

Disturbing others;

Disorderly, lewd conduct;

Placing chewing gum on seats;

Loitering;

Fare evasion;

Occupying more than one seat or blocking a door; or

Riding a bicycle or skateboard in a station.

Riders who commit third, fourth and fifth offenses could face being banned for 30 to 90 days, officials said.

It’s not the first time Metro has tried to teach better social etiquette to its riders: in 2003, the agency had “Metro Manners” trading cards designed for presentations to schools in LA County.

Some of the campaign’s characters included the Snacker, whose food and drinks were a messy nuisance to others; Edgy Eddie, named for his habit of standing dangerously close to the edges of sidewalk curbs and train platforms; and the Blab Sisters, who predictably do far too much blabbing on Metro rides.