George And Amal Clooney Donate $1M To Fight Hate Groups

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — George and Amal Clooney are donating $1 million to fight hate groups.
The couple announced Tuesday that their Clooney Foundation for Justice is supporting the Southern Poverty Law Center with a $1 million grant to combat hate groups in the United States.
George Clooney says in a statement Tuesday that they wanted to add their voices and financial assistance to the fight for equality. Clooney said, “There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center monitors the activities of more than 1,600 extremist groups in the U.S. and has used litigation to win judgments against white supremacist organizations.
Last month, the Clooney Foundation announced a $2 million grant to support education for Syrian refugee children.
Since the violence in Charlottesville nearly two weeks ago, when a white supremacist sympathizer drove his car into a crowd and killed a woman and injured 20 people, donations have been pouring into anti-hate groups.
Apple and JP Morgan have also pledged $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center, while former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $100,000 to the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)