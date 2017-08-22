Brentwood School Teacher Accused Of Sex With Student Also Faces Drug Charge

INDIO (CBSLA.com) — A private school chemistry teacher accused of having sex with a student will first face a judge Tuesday on an unrelated drug charges after Coachella.
Dr. Aimee Palmitessa, who teaches chemistry at the exclusive Brentwood School, was arrested Friday and booked on a felony statutory rape charge. She was freed after posting $230,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned next month in the case.
Palmitessa is scheduled to appear Tuesday in an Indio courtroom on a possession of ecstasy charge. Court records show she was cited on April 22, the last day of the Coachella Valley Music Festival.
She was officially charged in the case last Thursday, the day before her arrest.
Palmitessa has been placed on administrative leave by Brentwood School, an elite K-12 coed school with a tuition that runs a reported $40,000 a year.