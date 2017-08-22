103-Year-Old Cambodian Woman Becomes U.S. Citizen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Cambodian woman has reached more than a few milestones in her lifetime. Among them, she’s survived a civil war, marked her 100th birthday and now earned U.S. citizenship.
With the help of her grandchildren Hong Inh stood up to take the oath of citizenship at the L.A. Convention Center Tuesday.
The 103-year-old woman came to the U.S. from Cambodia in 2011 to join her daughter who was living in Orange County.
“She says United States is very good. That’s a dream to have a peaceful country to stay,” a translator said.
Her grandson says life wasn’t easy for his grandmother following the Cambodian Civil War in the 1970s.
“At that time she lived a very difficult life. And she always hoped that one day she could come to the U.S,” Kim Ngoun Taing said.
Inh was joined at the ceremony with four generations including two great-grandchildren.
“I’m so proud! She finally gets to achieve one of her dreams,” one of her great-grandchildren said.