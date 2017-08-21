Where To Buy Gifts In Los Angeles

When it comes to buying a gift, it can be tough to figure out just where to go. We’ve all been to shops where we thought to ourselves “this would be a great place for a gift,” however we rarely remember the store when it comes time to buy something for a friend or your special someone. If you’re looking for a unique and thoughtful gift, try these stores across Los Angeles.



Burro

1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 450-6288

www.burrogoods.com 1409 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 450-6288 With locations in Venice, Thousand Oaks and at the Malibu Country Mart, Burro is a one-of-a-kind of store offering incredible gifts in a stunning and beautiful space. The artsy store features gifts ranging from handbags, coffee table books, stationary and art books to prints, notecards for all occasions, and so much more. What separates Burro is their finely curated selection of goods compared to other stores. The store also offers a wide range of goods at every price point. Find jewelry items like necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more at higher costs while also shopping cool notebooks, pens, architectural books and more at affordable prices. What makes this place even cooler are the myriad of brands you’ll discover that you never knew about.



Poketo

374 E 2nd St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 537-0751

www.poketo.com 374 E 2nd StLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 537-0751 This modern shop situated near the Arts District in downtown L.A. features a great selection of unique toys, home goods, accessories, and much more. For the person who loves stationary, Poketo is the right place to get a gift. Shop everything from desk pads, project planners, notebooks, pens, and travel journals to color pop mini notebooks, pattern pencils, pastel pens, colorful planners and so much more. The store offers a ton of apothecary items, too. From perfume to candles and more, you’ll find truly unique items here. Other goods include tote bags, card holders, beach hats, affordable necklaces, earrings and other jewelry, and so much more. There are gifts for kids, too.



Diesel, A Bookstore

225 26th St #33

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 576-9960

www.dieselbookstore.com 225 26th St #33Santa Monica, CA 90402(310) 576-9960 Looking for a great book for someone? Brentwood’s Diesel, A Bookstore is arguable the best on the westside. Situated within the charming Brentwood Country Mart, step into this cool bookstore and get lost in the thousands of books available. From non-fiction to fiction to coffee table books of all kinds, the possibilities are endless here. Plus, with all the online bookstores putting physical bookstores out of business, it’s great to shop at an actual store. The store also offers events with book signings and more.



Rolling Greens

7505 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 934-4500

www.rollinggreensnursery.com 7505 Beverly BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 934-4500 Rolling Greens nursery and gift shop offers a few locations to be amazed at upon entering. The unique home and garden store offers vintage-chic indoor/outdoor items, including plenty of plants of all kinds, old medicine cases and luggage and more. As you walk into Rolling Greens, you’ll be surrounded by plenty of large plants that may not make for the best gift, but take note of the many succulents and other smaller plants which are great for a gift. Plus, this sprawling indoor/outdoor oasis offers plenty of home goods ranging from unique soap brands, plating, silverware, candles, coffee cups, vintage decor, lighting and more.



Le Labo

8385 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 782-0411

www.lelabofragrances.com 8385 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 782-0411 if you’re looking to really impress that person you’re buying a gift for, look no further than Le Labo. Buy incredible smelling perfumes packaged in beautiful and unique looking glass jars. The store offers a huge variety of fragrances, as well as body lotion, body oil, shower gel, travel packages, candles and much more. Prices can be a bit pricey, but it makes for a great gift.



Wally’s Wine

447 N Canon Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 475-3540

www.wallywine.com 447 N Canon DrBeverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 475-3540 For wines that will impress your boss or someone special, Wally’s is the best option. Known for its large selection of wine, Wally’s has become arguably the best wine store in town. Wally’s can be found in West LA with convenient access to a decent-size parking lot, or in Beverly Hills. But, although they’re located in the heart of one of the most expensive cities in L.A., Wally’s carries the best of the best at a wide range of price points. You can also purchase some cheese to go along with the wine.



LACMA Store

5905 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 857-6146

www.thelacmastore.org 5905 Wilshire BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 857-6146 The LAMCA Store is perfect for those people in your life that love art. Buy everything from books, artful trinkets, posters and prints from top artists like Chagall, as well as stationary, candles, artsy plates, tea towels with cool prints, tabletop goods and even kids’ gifts.



Gray Malin

www.graymalin.com Technically Gray Malin doesn’t have a storefront, but Gray Malin items can be found in gift shops around Los Angeles, or online. Malin, who has become famous for his incredible photos shot from helicopters above scenic beaches and other areas around the world, offers prints in different sizes, as well as variety of other goods. The photographs can be a bit pricey for a gift depending on who you’re buying it for, but Malin sells other fun items like his special Sperry + Gray Malin sneakers, iPhone cases with his prints, luggage tags, books and more that are more affordable.



BlackMarket

2023 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 966-1555

www.blackmarketla.com 2023 Sawtelle BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90025(310) 966-1555 Sawtelle Boulevard is always thriving with people sampling the great restaurants and shops. One great place to visit for a range of gifts is BlackMarket. From purses, backpacks, shoes, jewelry and sunglasses to clothes for men and women, watches, wallets and other wacky toys, you’d be sure to find something for anyone here.



Los Angeles Country Store

4333 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90029

(323) 928-2781

www.lacountystore.com 4333 W Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90029(323) 928-2781 Los Angeles Country Store sits perfectly in Silver Lake with its eclectic selection of goods. The store, which is the only shop dedicated to goods made in Los Angeles, offers everything from artisanal food, housewares and stationary to prints and apothecary. Find housewarming gifts, baby gifts, or something cool for yourself here.



Anthropologie

The Grove

6301 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 934-8433

www.anthropologie.com The Grove6301 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 934-8433 Anthropologie may not seem like the obvious store to visit when you’re looking for a gift, but aside from clothing for women, the store offers incredible and artsy home goods, including plates, cups, and more. Other great gift ideas to buy here include vintage home goods, candles, notebooks, office goods, skin care items and much more.