Gray Whale Spotted Off Long Beach Coast

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are hoping a juvenile gray whale is back to sea for good Monday after it attracted crowds on the shoreline of Alamitos Bay.
After being spotted near shore in the same area Sunday, the whale showed up again around 11 a.m. and was even seen breaching the surface near docked boats.
It’s believed to be the same whale that attracted onlookers off the coast of Dana Point earlier this month after officials say it was separated from its mother while migrating up the coastline.
Crews will monitor the whale along Alamitos Bay to ensure it fnds its way back out to sea.
