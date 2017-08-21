2 Female Uber Riders Caught On Camera Going Berserk In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Two Uber riders were caught on camera going berserk and attacking bystanders in Hollywood.
The women have been identified as 26-year-old Stacy Avila and 32-year-old Larissa Avila.
Uber driver Travis Cole, who recorded the rage on camera, said he picked up the women in Hollywood Saturday night.
One of them got sick in his back seat. So he pulled over at the In-N-Out Burger on Sunset Boulevard at Orange Drive.
The women got out of Cole’s car, ran around the parking lot, started yelling and dropping F and N bombs.
The video also shows the women hitting bystanders and smashing cars with their bare hands.
Then one of the women got into a brawl with a bystander, who fought back and tackled her to the ground until police arrived and arrested both troublemakers.
Cole said the women smashed a side window, broke a door handle and left a huge mess in his car.
Both Avilas posted $20,000 bail and are expected to appear in court next month.