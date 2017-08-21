No, Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star Wasn’t Actually Vandalized With A KKK Hoodie

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A photo of President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized with a Ku Klux Klan hoodie circulated on social media Monday.

The image – which appeared to have been Photoshopped – featured a white pointed cap atop one of the points on Trump’s star with two little slits for eyes in the middle.

The Walk of Fame star showed no signs of actual vandalism when CBS2 crews arrived Monday morning.

While the graffiti appeared to be only digital in nature, the president’s star has been targeted several times in the past, including one man who says he originally intended to completely remove the star from its location on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

